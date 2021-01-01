Aliz 1 - Light 6.5" Simple Cone Semi Flush Mount

Features:UL Damp ratedIn order to maintain the finish they recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelRestoration style with heavy metal backplateProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: ConeLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Style: IndustrialShade Included: YesShade Color: SeedyShade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelShade Required: NoGlass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Spefications:Includes 1-60 Watt vintage bulbRated for 100 Watt maximumBS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: cUL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Dimensions:4.5" Heavy cast canopyOverall Weight: 1.85Body Height - Top to Bottom: 9Body Width - Side to Side: 6.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 6.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Fixture Finish: Polished Chrome