From evesky
Aliwo Steel Open Air Miner Mining Frame Rig Case Up to 8 GPU for Crypto Coin Currency Bitcoin Mining
Advertisement
Slot: 6 x GPU slots. (GPU is not included) The Frame Only, Not includes Fans or other CPU, GPU, PSU, Motherboards, Cables. Keep all cables clean and organized, along with everything in your mining machine. Made up of the highest quality iron material, with the finest craftmanship. Beautiful, elegant, keeps the machine perfectly organized while it holds the least amount of heat possible.