JAIPUR HDC Alistair Red/Blue 2 ft. x 3 ft. Trellis Rectangle Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
A global statement with a contemporary color palette, this bold indoor-outdoor area rug captures attention with a lively repeat damask pattern. This weather-resistant rug features a lightweight yet durable polypropylene construction, ideal for high-traffic and lived-in spaces. The vivid red, pink, charcoal, and blue design boasts a distressed effect for a vintage-inspired look. Durable low maintenance rug. Color: Red/Blue.