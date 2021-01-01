From society6
Society6 Alison Janssen Paisley Tiger - Soft Pink & Gold Comforter Set with Pillow Sham(s), King
Advertisement
This comforter is the lightweight yet snuggly warm hug everyone wants from their bedding The comforter vividly features your favorite design on the front and a crisp, clean white on the reverse to compliment any decor style Made from 100% microfiber polyester fabric for brilliant images and a soft, premium touch Lined with fully poly-filled and available in 3 sizes: Twin/XL with 1 Standard Pillow Case, Queen/Full with 2 Standard Pillow Cases, King with 2 King Size Pillowcases Society6 is a revolutionary Home Decor company that supports the art community worldwide, Hand crafted and produced in Denver, Colorado, USA