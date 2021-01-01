Alischa Cage 7-Light Kitchen Island Pendant

Features:Suggested room fit: IndoorAccommodates: 7 x 60W candelabra/incandescent bulb (not included)Fixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 7Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Dark brownShade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: ChainDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 46Canopy Included: NoCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 23Body Width - Side to Side: 58Body Depth - Front to Back: 30Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Estimated Time to Set Up: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Adult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: ScrewdriverWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Bronze