VASAGLE ALINRU Bookcase, 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf, Floor Standing Storage Rack in Living Room Office Study, Large Storage Space, Simple Assembly, Stable Iron Frame, Rustic Brown ULBC12BX

FOR GROWING BOOKS: If your favorite author has been kissed by the Muse and has already published a large number of novels, you'll enjoy the 4 tier bookshelf—a must-have for every bookworm! EVEN FOR BIG, FAT BOOKS: The 0.8” x 1.6” thick steel frame and crossbars in the lower level provide the support you need to carry up to 55 lb per shelf; sturdy construction for a collection of books TURN ON YOUR IMAGINATION: Thanks to the simple design with modest, rustic accents, this bookcase is suitable for many purposes. Use it for plants and picture frames in the hallway or for files and storage boxes in your study AS EASY AS ABC: Despite the 29.1”L x 11.8”W x 60.8”H size, the individual parts of this practical bookshelf are manageable and numbered so that assembly is quick and easy NOT CONVINCED YET? Our customer service has an open ear for all your questions. Create storage space for your book collection with this stylish shelf from our ALINRU collection!