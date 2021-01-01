Alika Crushed Diamond Napkin Ring

A gorgeous set of glass napkin rings adds the perfect finishing touch to any table setting. Set of 4 napkin rings (napkins not included), and they are designed to match all decor styles! Whether you’re hosting a weekend dinner party with close friends and family or looking to create a statement-making focal point on your tablescape, napkin rings are always a great place to start. Take this set for example the perfect choice for any modern space, with sparkling crushed diamond design and awash in a gloss finish for a touch of glam style. These napkin rings are elegant enough for dinner parties, special events, or weddings but casual enough for everyday use.