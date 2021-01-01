From dell
Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Edition 15.6' QHD 240Hz, 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 16 GB 3200MHz RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD, Mechanical Keyboard
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor, 3.3 GHz (Max Turbo Frequency 4.6 GHz), 16 MB Smart Cache with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 w/ 8 GB GDDR6 15.6' QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz 1ms, ComforView Plus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus Display Gaming Laptop features Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature PCIe based storage-1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz dual channel system memory-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff. Contact us for more customization options.