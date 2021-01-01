Dell Alienware m15 R3 Gaming and Entertainment Laptop (Intel i7-10750H 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 4TB PCIe SSD, RTX 2070 Super, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080).

Upgraded - Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 300Hz Refresh Rate Display; Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), Int Powerful Performance with Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa Core - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Processor (upto 5 GHz, 12MB Cache, 6-Cores) ; NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 Graphics High Speed and Multitasking - 16GB OnBoard RAM; 240W Power Supply, 3-Cell 85 WHr Battery; Black Color Enormous Storage - 4TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 3 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, 1 mini Display Port, Thunderbolt3 (Type-C), SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)