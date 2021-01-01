From dell
Dell Alienware AW15R3-7390SLV-PUS 15.6in FHD laptop 7th Generation Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD NVIDIA GTX 1070 (Renewed).
Advertisement
This Certified Renewed product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product Intel Core i7-7700HQ (Quad-Core, 6MB Cache, up to 3.8GHz w/Turbo Boost) 16GB DDR4 at 2400MHz (2x8GB); 32GB Maximum 512GB PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage); No Optical Drive 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare 300-nits Display W/G-Sync