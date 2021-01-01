LBAIET INC Alice Grey Striped 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug

Introducing the Alice Grey Striped Rug by L'Baiet. Reinvent your home hub with this eye-catching modern yet contemporary area rug. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey using precise power-loomed technology this area rug exudes vibrant pops of color contrasting its neutral grey background. Carefully selected as part of the Chelsea Collection this rug was inspired by the sidewalk and brick walls of New York City. The combination of polypropylene and jute once properly maintained produces a quality that will be durable for many years. We recommend investing in a rug pad, not only will it hold your rug in place but also help reduce wear over time. Vacuum when needed, spot clean or professionally clean for stubborn stains. Adding this piece of art to your living room will not only ground your furniture together but will also be an essential decorating element to your space.