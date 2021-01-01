From trademark fine art
'Alice Mouse' Framed Graphic Art on Canvas
Advertisement
This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a mouse in a blue dress and striped stockings balancing between a cuckoo clock and a teapot. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The matte allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 14" H x 11" W x 0.5" D, Matte Color: White