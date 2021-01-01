Alice in Wonderland Handmade Book Paper Flowers- Perfect Bookish Gift for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Any Special Occasion for the Reader in Your Life, Available in 3 Sizes (Small)

Cherish and Lacy are a Mother-Daughter team of lifelong readers. Each flower is handmade personally by us. Using damaged books, we are giving new life to the classics you love. Our goal is to give you a whole new way to enjoy them every day! And keep books out of landfills and recycling centers one flower at a time. Ready to be gifted right out of the box. Each flower comes wrapped in tissue and tied with a bow. Flowers are packaged with great care to ensure safe travels from our workshop to your door. Text and illustrations will vary from flower to flower. Just like in nature, no two flowers are alike. Unlike in nature, our flowers will last for years to come! Our promise - We offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are disappointed for any reason, we will gladly replace or fully refund your purchase. No questions asked!