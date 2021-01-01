From poppy & fritz
Twin Alice Duvet Cover Set Aqua/Pink/White - Poppy & Fritz
Update your bedroom with the Alice embroidered duvet set from Poppy and Fritz. This duvet features super soft cotton with a pop of color embroidery detail. Available in alternate sizes. Twin Set Measures: Duvet Cover- 86”L X 66”W, Standard Sham 21"L X 27”W; Full/Queen Set Measures: Duvet Cover- 96”L X 92”W, Standard Shams- 21”L X 27”W; King Set Measures: Duvet Cover-96”L X 110”W, King Shams- 21”L X 37”W. Machine washable for easy care. Color: Aqua/Pink/White. Pattern: Multi Stripe.