From nshi
AliBli Large Gaming Mouse Pad XXL Extended Mat Desk Pad Mousepad Long Non-Slip Rubber Mice Pads Stitched Edges 35.4"x15.7" (021twoball)
Advertisement
Surface area: 90cm*40cm*2mm (35.4' * 15.7'*0.1) Anti-skid rubber base Optimized for high-DPI gaming mice Textile-weave design for precision tracking Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: We value our customers. If you are not happy with the quality of your mouse mat, please contact us within 31 days for a refund or replacement.