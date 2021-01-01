Alfresco Dining Chair by Loll Designs - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (AL-DC-NB)

Made in the U.S.A. Redesigned in 2017. The new Alfresco Dining Chair serves up super-duty for outdoor dinner parties, dance parties and action packed Saturday's. Designed a little thinner and a little lighter, the stackable dining chair is easier to clear for when your outdoor dinner party turns into an outdoor dance party. Made with a heavy 1â€ thick poly frame and from recycled materials, the Alfresco Dining Chair is both solid and durable, guarantying it won't blow away or shake-off the deck from all the thumping. The Alfresco Dining Chair can be stacked up to four chairs and available in a number of fun and charming colors that can change the atmosphere of the modern outdoor space. Loll furniture is shipped flat pack to save on costs and resources. Loll Designs produces outdoor furniture for the Modern Lollygagger. Design your patio space with sustainable solutions from Loll's line of products that are all made out of recycled and recyclable materials and are low-maintenance so you can spend more time relaxing outdoors.Conceived in 2003, Loll is a modern outdoor furniture manufacturer based out of Duluth, Minnesota, specializing in the use of recycled and recyclable materials to make affordable, long lasting and no-maintenance outdoor furniture. Loll strives to improve the relationship between the furniture people use and own and their ability to enjoy it in a healthy environment.Sustainability is at the core of the business. Loll products are made from recycled and recyclable materials that are manufactured in a sustainable and responsible manner. As well as being recycled, so its purpose can change again into another useful product when that day comes. Loll attempts to achieve a product and company balance between the environment, profitability, employee and community well-being.Loll is part of the 1% For The Planet global movement and donates 1% of their gross sales:1% For The Planet is a growing global movement of 1,201 companies that donate 1% of their gross sales to a network of more than 3,382 environmental organizations worldwide. Loll is proud and thankful to help with their Mission: 1% for the Planet exists to build and support an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Color: Blue. Finish: Solid