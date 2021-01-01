From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Alfonso 7 - Piece Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set
This dining set is the perfect addition to your dining room. This dining set includes a table and six dining chairs. The rectangle table design is classic and will fit in any dining area. The chairs feature a ladder back design and an upholstered seat. Throughout the entire collection, distressed marks are visible throughout, giving this table extra flair. The taupe upholstery pairs beautifully with the warm, walnut finish. Add this dining set to your home today.