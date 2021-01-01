From antep rugs
Antep Rugs Alfombras Red 3 ft. x 5 ft. Non-Slip Moroccan Geometric Area Rug
Advertisement
This fashionable indoor area rug is comfortable and inviting underfoot without becoming bulky or difficult to vacuum. The versatile area rug size provides ample coverage to protect flooring from the scratches and minor damages that can come from foot traffic and furniture. Placed beneath a coffee table in a living room or next to a bed in a bedroom, these classic floor rugs help to define the look of a room while keeping it warm and inviting. Color: Red.