Alfie-Joe Twin Metal Daybed

Perfect for studio apartments, a spare bedroom that acts as both an office and guest room, and kids' rooms, daybeds are versatile additions to any abode. Take this one, for example: featuring a scrolling design and final detailing, it is perfect for traditional or country cottage aesthetics. This daybed is crafted from stainless steel, in a neutral hue that can blend well with any color palette. Sturdy Metal for Use: Our daybed sofa bed is made of a solid steel frame. Super heavy bearing is not easy to deform, it will help people get a better night's sleepStylish and Simple Design: This classic and modern design of this daybed is not only a good decoration for your home but also a comfortable bed for your sleeping. The metal grills are finished in a textured matte black or white powder coat to provide a perfect neutral base on which to build your bedroom designExtensive Use: This metal daybed can be placed in the bedroom, The daybed can also be placed in the living room. This daybed provides us with convenience.Easy Assembly: The bed frame comes flat-packed in one box for easy home assembly. All parts with a clear label, easy to assemble with very clear instructions for installation Color: Black