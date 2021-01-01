Alfi Stool, Low Back With Alfi Soft Slip Cover by Emeco - Color: Red - Finish: Matte - (ALFI24DALRED SOFTL2KDIVM0170)

The Alfi Stool Low Back with Alfi Soft Slip Cover from Emeco is a rich play of materials designed with the key contours of Parisian brasserie chairs in mind. Its a piece carrying Jasper Morrisons â€œsuper normalâ€ aesthetic, one described as unpretentious and discrete. The stool explores simplicity, its seen and unseen properties. Morrison simplifies the resting portions of the woven can brasserie chair into a single low-profile shape. Made from 100% reclaimed post-industrial waste, the seats feel natural against the body with gentle curves and bends. A removable and retrofittable upholstered slipcover amplifies the comfort of the seat with a structured foam cushion. The seats smooth surface of color complements the natural wood make up of the wood. The sustainably sourced wood base sharpens the silhouette in clean contours. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Red.