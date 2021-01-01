Aleyska 63" Console Table

This console table merges minimalism and a modern look with its sleek, streamlined silhouette and open, airy structure. It's crafted from iron with a gold finish to add some glam style into your space. This table rests on four legs, connected by a crossbar in the center for extra support. A rectangular, tempered glass top gives you a spot to display a variety of items from photo frames and books to accent lamps and other decorative items. At 32" tall and 63" wide, this console table makes a statement in your entryway or fits neatly behind your living room sofa.