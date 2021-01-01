Aleyna 2 - Light 13'' Unique/Statement Drum Flush Mount

The minimalist vintage design of the Aleyna Outdoor Flush Mount creates the perfect light to welcome you and your guests home. The black finish is accented by a clear glass shade to help direct the light where you need it most. Adding a vintage-inspired bulb will give this versatile piece a wonderfully vintage look while adding a designer light bulb creates a modern design complimentary to all decor styles. With a 6.5-inch height, you can place this flush mount anywhere you like throughout your home - outside or inside. The options are endless!