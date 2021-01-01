Alexzander Upholstered Standard Bed

This European-style Upholstered Panel Bed is a regally appointed, ornately elegant bed that will provide drama and impact to any bedroom environment. This highly stylized bed is featured in beautiful black/gold, tones that draw the eye and make coordinating room decor exciting and stress-free. Features of this queen bed include details such as an intricately carved head and footboard along with scroll-style feet that continue the majestic look and feel of this piece. Designed and crafted in Italy, attention to detail is exhibited in every facet of this bed design. Quality craftsmanship in every area of production ensures durability and long-lasting wear. Let the bed create your perfect bedroom hideaway and shape the oasis of tranquility and restfulness you deserve in your home. Color: Ivory/Gold, Size: King