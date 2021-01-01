From amer rugs
Amer Rugs Alexis Gene Navy Blue/Orange 6 ft. 7 in. x 6 ft. 7 in. Round Transitional Bordered Polypropylene Area Rug
Advertisement
Elevate the look of your living room or add comfort in your bedroom with this exceptional area rug. Contemporary farmhouse and updated oriental designs in deep, bold colors allow this rug to work beautifully in a variety of home settings. Made in Turkey of soft, durable polypropelene, this affordable rug will last for years to come. Color: Navy Blue/Orange.