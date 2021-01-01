'Alexandro 'Panda and Llama' Framed Art
Description
Features:Hand cut deckled edgesArrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityHigh quality durable non-warping frameTop quality Giclée print on high-resolution archive paperPrint Type: Acrylic Painting PrintGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemFramed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1 InchesMade in the USAProduct Type: Framed ArtTheme: EntertainmentColor: Black/WhitePrimary Décor Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Solid Wood Construction: Fire Resistant: NoFramed: YesFrame Finish: BlackRepositionable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Light Up: NoAnimal: FashionSeason: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASubject: EntertainmentFantasy & Sci Fi: Food & Beverage: Transportation: Education: Sports: Nature: Animals & Insects: Spefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 5Assembly:Warranty: Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D