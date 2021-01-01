Alexander Dining Table by Seasonal Living - Color: Grey (620FT100P2BBT-DWA)

The Alexander Dining Table from Seasonal Living is a bold and modern statement piece that brings an elevated sense of style to everyday occasions. Its expansive circular tabletop is made of durable Dekton material and showcases a striking natural finish. Below, a conical powder-coated aluminum base is elevated by Dekton glides and wrapped in durable polypropylene rope to add texture and handcrafted warmth to an otherwise sleek and modern centerpiece. Recipient of the ART award for best outdoor manufacturer for four years, Seasonal Living is known for their contemporary furniture and cordless lighting. Seasonal Living prides themselves on products that are affordable yet unique, innovative in materials and far from the mainstream. Their products blur the line of typical home furnishings, showing their dedication to creativity when it comes to outdoor furniture, lighting and more. Shape: Round. Color: Grey.