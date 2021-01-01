From weave & wander
Alexander Contmporary Watercolor Runner, Steel/Silver Gray, 2ft-10in x 7ft-10in
The Alexander Collection's unassuming palette offers a considerable canvas to showcase its alluring and pensive designs. Using a variety of grays charcoal ecru and subtle blue the dynamic shimmer from the high-low finishes translate to sheer elegance and glamour. Power-loomed with a new polypropylene yarn that mimics the ultra-soft texture and lavish sheen of viscose each design in the Weave & Wander Alexander Collection is a striking piece that steals the spotlight.