This day Alexadra Twin Daybed features a richly rustic style, bringing you a sense of rural life. The guardrail imitates the characteristic of the fence and the wood strips are 2.2” apart which protects the user’s safety. Two drawers provides storage function, and with wheels attached to them, the drawers are easy to pull in and pull out. Made of solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, the Alexadra Twin Daybed provides great support and can last for years. With all parts labeled and clear instruction, assembly won’t be a problem. If you’re looking for a day with a unique appearance and high-quality material, this is the one! Color: Gray