From symple stuff
Alexa-Enabled Fireplace With Bookcase, White
Advertisement
Create a warm, inviting living space with this electric curio fireplace. Adjustable shelves provide a place for books, movies, and décor, while a spacious mantel displays family photos and floral arrangements. Glowing faux fire logs add ambiance with flickering LED flames and lifelike embers, with or without heat. Voice enabled Alexa technology allows for seamless control from anywhere in the room. Curl up in cozy comfort when you add this freestanding fireplace to your living room or open concept space.