Alese 12 fl oz. Candy Nut Bowl

Everyone will Feel Like a Kid Again When They Reach in and Grab a Treat from this Candy Box Height (without cover)The lidded candy dish catches and reflects light for stunning effect, perfect to entertain friends and family, adding a splash of adorable charm to any tabletop décor.Classic design with faceted cuts makes it sparkle elegantly. Your dozens of treats will look too good to resist.The convenient size allows you to use it for candies, chocolate, cookies, nuts and even jewels,Ideal for personal use or special events like weddings, receptions, buffets, family gatherings and parties.our serving candy bowl combines satisfying quality with exquisite design, featured as a display for sugars, nuts and chocolate and even jewelry and so much more snacks.Care Tips: Hand Washing is recommended for best care.