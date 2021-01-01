Alena 8 -Light 19.1'' Semi Flush Mount

This 8-light sputnik semi flush mount brings modern and minimal style to your entryway or living room with its clean lines and sleek finish. It's crafted from metal, and it hangs from a square canopy and two downrods. Four thin, vertical arms criss-cross one another to create a layered look, and they each showcase an open bulb base at the end that disperses light in multiple directions from a single 40W bulb (not included). Plus we love that this semi flush mount is compatible with a dimmer switch that easily takes you from day to night. Fixture Finish: Chrome