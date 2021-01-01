From vibe by jaipur living
VIBE BY JAIPUR LIVING Alemeda Hand-Woven Cream/Black 5 ft. x 8 ft. Trellis Area Rug
The casual and contemporary Calixta collection boasts an assortment of flatweave designs made of hand-carved wool that lend both texture and comfort to any room. The Alemeda rug features a classic cream colorway with interwoven black yarns for added dimension and depth. The raised boucle chevron motif and braided fringe details lend a global vibe to this handcrafted rug. Color: Cream/Black.