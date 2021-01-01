From orren ellis
Aleksandre 30" Wide Swivel Lounge Chair
Egg series side reception chair. This high back upholstered reception chair will add an attractive detail to your lounge or office. This chair is highlighted with an outer lumbar pillow that provides lower back support. Curved wing sides provide a stylish arm detail. The round base features a plastic ring to protect flooring. Guests will be charmed at the contemporary seating with the added comfort. Please your guests with stylish seating that is made for comfort.