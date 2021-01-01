From winston porter
Alei Garden Bench
The outdoor bench welcomes back the days of mission design, which was popularized in the southwest during the early 20th century. The contemporary approach to this classic aesthetic is what sets this stylish bench seat apart. From the clean lines to the emphasis on showcasing the wood grain. The durable wooden frames have been treated to withstand the elements while the black cushion offer a comfortable seat to enjoy with friends on a hot summer day. Frame Color: Cinnamon Brown