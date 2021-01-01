Full/Queen Aleeya Jones Watercolor Rainbow Duvet Set Pink - Deny Designs

Give your duvet the makeover it deserves. The Deny duvet cover is one of the easiest ways to transform a stale bedspread into a design-forward statement piece. This ultra soft, woven duvet cover is machine washable and made from 100percent polyester, featuring your favorite design on the top and a crisp white on the bottom. Comes with optional matching pillow sham(s), depending on size. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Pink. Pattern: Rainbow.