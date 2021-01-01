Aledo 4 - Light Kitchen Island Linear LED Pendant

The uber-sleek style of this pendant is a smart choice for a contemporary look. Very slim hanging wire and a curving shade give you minimalist appeal. Uses superior Osram SMD LED lights with exclusive Opto semiconductor. These LED lights are smaller, more efficient and put out more light! This pendant also has exclusive Quattro dimming, which means no dimmer switch is required. You can choose from four different levels of light with just the flick of a light switch. This pendant light offers meticulous German engineering to beautify your home.