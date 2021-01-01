Finally, fashion meets function in a refined, oversized dome pendant with the ability to cast ample light. Aldrich is a stylish collection of industrial-inspired pendants designed to push bright ambient and task light through the tops and bottoms of metal shades. Heavy-duty rivets provide aesthetic appeal and utility, securing the matching wide steel straps to the coordinating shade. Created to complement a wide variety of interior styles, from modern to rustic, these pendants are available in multiple finish combinations. The frame is offered in 2 finishes: aged brass and pewter. Select a matte white or matte black shade to complete the look. This flush mount offers widespread ambient lighting. Golden Lighting Aldrich 10-in Pewter Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 6928-FM PW-WHT