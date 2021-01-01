Aldesino 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set with Mirror

The ample storage in this free-standing vanity includes double doors cabinet and a drawer each accented with silver chrome hardware. And will attach a three-drawers cabinet. These attractive collection of cabinetry is crafted from durable medium density fiberboard and covered with special lacquer wood. Black tempered glass top is easy to clean up. Steel made feet let it stand steadily, safer in shipping. Arrive with all required hardware for quick, easy assembly. Its luxury design and natural color will surely brighten your bathroom and add value to your property.