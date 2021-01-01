From gracie oaks
Aldesino 5 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant
Create a cozy home atmosphere with this classic rustic style 5-Light Island chandelier. The simple yet classic geometric linear frame features a unique finish, rustic, and contrasts come together in the understated palette of the 2-tone paint. Bold lines pair with an open frame offer a charming farmhouse chic, creating an updated traditional style to this island chandelier. The linear shape makes it ideal for hanging over a kitchen island, dining area, a pool table.