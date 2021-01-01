Alder 5pc Sunbrella Sectional Set Beige - Canopy Home and Garden

Give your family and friends a serene and inviting nook to relax in with this Alder 5-Piece Sunbrella Sectional Set from Canopy Home and Garden. Enhance your outdoor aesthetics with this weatherproof wicker sectional set that provides ample seating space for almost any occasion. Crafted from a lightweight and sturdy aluminium frame wrapped with all-weather wicker, this brown sectional set includes a coffee table, an armless chair and sectional seats for a full, cohesive seating ensemble. The versatile wicker sectional set can be configured into a variety of combinations — intimate or spread out — when needed, while the flat coffee table comes with ample display and storage space.