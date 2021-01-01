Alcott Hill® Hand Tufted Wool Area Rug Floral BBK001510013A

Be ready to get lots of good words from all when you use this beautiful and enchanting piece of hand tufted wool green floral rug. Hand tufted wool rugs are the most economical under handmade rugs. Due to its weaving technique even the most complicated design is possible in these rugs. The rug is quite thick and fleshy wool pile providing the much needed under foot comfort. The rug just needs regular vacuuming to keep clean. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'