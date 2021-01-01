From loon peak
Alcorn Umbrella Stand
Advertisement
Features:HandcraftedIndoorDurableProduct Type: Umbrella StandInstallation Type: FreestandingWall Mounting Hardware Included: Color: Brown and grayFrame Material: Metal;Solid WoodMaterial Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Wood Species: Hook Material: Hook Material Details: Number of Hooks: Weight Capacity Per Hook: Mirror Included: NoUmbrella Stand Base Included: NoStyle: RusticClothing Rail Included: NoCoat Hangers Included: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaDecorative Hooks: NoDecorative Hooks Detail: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16"): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20"): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16", 20"): 7Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16", 20"): 7Hook Length: Overall Product Weight: 5Fits Door Thickness Up To: Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16"