From ibattz pte limited
Alcatel Avalon V IdealXTRA 5059R 1X Evolve 2018 TCL LX A502DL 534 Hybrid Hard Case wRing Stand + Tempered Glass Screen Protector RS2 Gold
Case made to fit Alcatel Avalon V 5059S (Verizon), Alcatel IdealXTRA 5059R (AT & T), Alcatel 1X Evolve (MetroPCS), TCL LX A502DL (TracFone, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family). ATTENTION! This item does not fit TCL LX1 nor TCL LX2. Built-in metal plate on back of phone case, work with most magnetic phone holder. Easy slide and snap design requires no additional tools to install. Custom-cut with access to all function, button and ports. Protect your phone from bump, scratches, finger marks, and dust. Package Includes: 1 of Alcatel Avalon V, IdealXTRA 5059R, 1X Evolve (2018), TCL LX A502DL 5.34' Phone Case, 1 of Free Tempered Glass Screen Protector.