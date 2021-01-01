Safavieh Albus 3 Drawer Modern Solid Console Table, White

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable pine wood and solid wood frame for long lasting longevityMinor assembly neededColor: Distressed WhiteItem Weight: 34.1 lbs.Weight Capacity: 50 lbs.Assembled dimensions: 41.8 in. W x 14.3 in. D x 32 in. HDrawer Dimensions: 13 in. W x 10.4 in. D x 4.7 in. H3 drawers for ample storageBase to Floor: 25.5 in.Accessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.Dust regularly with a soft, dry cloth. Never use oiled or treated cloths on lacquered finishes. Some finishes can be wiped with a damp (not wet) cloth, followed at once by rubbing with a dry cloth to remove fingerprints and smudges. For persistent spots, gently clean with a soft cloth and a solution of water and mild soap, make sure to wipe dry. Use adhesive felt pads, coasters and placemats to protect your furniture.