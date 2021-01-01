From home decorators collection

Home Decorators Collection Albuquerque 10 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug, Blue

$943.40
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The show-stopping yet surprisingly versatile appeal of the collection brings contemporary edge to any home. The organic abstract design of the Cisco rug creates a dynamic and shimmering statement in soft tones of gray, taupe, and brown. This power-loomed rug features metallic polyester fibers blended with stain-resistant polypropylene for a brilliant sheen from various perspectives. Color: Blue.

