Advantage Albright Ivory Weathered Oak Panels Wallpaper

This rustic wood paneling wallpaper adds classic appeal to your home. The ivory-tones are complimented by grey woodgrain detailing for a neutral, chic look. Albright is an unpasted, vinyl on non woven wallpaper. This wallpaper has no repeat with a random match. It is also both scrubbable and strippable. Albright Ivory Weathered Oak Panels Wallpaper by Advantage comes on a roll that measures 21 inches by 33 feet and covers about 57.8 square feet. Advantage makes decorating with wallpaper approachable and accessible for everyone. The trends of today are rendered in beautiful, budget-friendly designs that fit the bill for any decorating project.