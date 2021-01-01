Alberto VO5 Normal Balancing Shampoo with Vitamins C and E for Unisex, 12.5 Ounce

NORMAL DAILY SHAMPOO WITH BIOTIN: Alberto VO5's unique formula blended with the Power of 5 vitamins and 5 oils provides beautiful soft, shiny hair. That’s the secret of VO5. 12.5 oz. Bottle FAR FROM NORMAL: The name says Normal – but this gentle formula will give your hair a look and feel that’s anything but. Its fragrant and gentle cleansing is perfect for everyday use. The long-lasting fragrance leaves your hair smelling perfectly fresh. IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE THAT COUNTS: Alberto VO5 offers a unique formula blended with the Power of Five vitamins and oils to revitalize hair to look and feel beautiful. Vitamins Include: B3, C, E, B5, Biotin. Oils include: Sunflower Seed Oil, Mango Seed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Chamomile Flower Oil. FREE OF: Parabens, Mineral Oil, Silicone. OUR STORY: Developed fifty-years ago by Alberto Culver for Hollywood actresses’ dry, damaged hair, the brand’s unique “Power of Five” — 5 vitamins and 5 oils — became the trusted staple in most everyone’s homes. Delivering weightless moisture and soft shiny hair.