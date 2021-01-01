From the company store
The Company Store Alberta Extra Warmth Alabaster Full Euro Down Comforter
We worked closely with one of the finest fabric mills available to bring you this premium comforter. Beautifully assembled in La Crosse, WI of fine imported materials, Alberta wrapped in a down-proof, 300-thread count combed cotton sateen shell that's delightfully soft and silky to the touch. Expertly finished with a double needle top-stitch. 600-650 fill power certified European down provides luxurious warmth, while 12 in. baffled square pockets allow for optimum warmth and loft without extra weight. A rigorous 6-step quality and purification process ensure that our down is hypoallergenic. Most down-proof sateen comforters are dry clean only, but we worked closely with one of the finest fabric mills available to develop a cotton sateen that's both down-proof and machine washable. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Alabaster.