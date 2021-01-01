From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Albert Modern and Contemporary Farmhouse Rustic Oak Brown Finished Wood 1-Door Dining Room Sideboard Buffet
Advertisement
Constructed from engineered woodRustic oak brown finishOne (1) drawer and six (6) wine bottle cubbiesTwo (2) open shelves and two (2) shelves behind the doorDecorative black finished metal handlesAnti-topple kit includedAssembly requiredProduct Weight: 112.2 PoundPackage Weight: 2 PoundOverall Dimensions: 36.6" High x 42.5" Wide x 18" DeepTop Row Cubbies: 5.75" High x 4.50" Wide x 14.25" DeepBottom Row Cubbies: 4" High x 4.5" Wide x 14.25" DeepDrawer: 3" High x 13" Wide x 10.25" DeepOpen Shelves: 5.75" High x 15.25" Wide x 13.75" DeepTop Shelf Behind Door: 18" High x 18" Wide x 13.25" DeepBottom Shelf Behind Door: 13.50" High x 18" Wide x 13.75" DeepProduct Color: Oak BrownProduct Composition: MDF / Metal