Alberni LED Vanity Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Cream - Finish: Chrome - (VL61620-CH)

The Alberni LED Vanity Light from Kuzco Lighting is an elegant piece built for a clean, streamlined bathroom. A smooth metal backplate takes the form of a rectangle, running close to the wall. An elongated opal acrylic diffuser runs the length of the backplate, held in place by a series of matching metal square rings that attach to the backplate at either end. An energy-efficient LED board rests within the diffuser, sending out a warm, pleasing glow that doesnt overwhelm the senses. Able to be mounted vertically or horizontally, the Alberni makes a great addition around a bathroom vanity. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Chrome